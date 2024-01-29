First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,985. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.