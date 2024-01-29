First County Bank CT Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 26.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Southern by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 93,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.07. 2,553,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

