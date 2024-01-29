First County Bank CT Sells 485 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.03. 1,662,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

