First County Bank CT Sells 16,336 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 351,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 3,306,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.