First County Bank CT Sells 15,469 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 993.8% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 279.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 664,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 993,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.