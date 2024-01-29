First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.