First County Bank CT Has $857,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,977. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

