First County Bank CT Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,653. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

