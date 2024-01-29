First County Bank CT Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 362,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,495,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.30. 523,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

