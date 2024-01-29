First County Bank CT Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First County Bank CT cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:UL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,315. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
