First County Bank CT Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

