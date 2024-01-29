First County Bank CT Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 197,588 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 146,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 1,040,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.