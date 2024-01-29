First County Bank CT Buys 2,895 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 1,053,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,898. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

