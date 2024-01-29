First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.67. 267,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,024. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

