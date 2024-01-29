Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.68

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 9816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

