Fetch.ai Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $502.00 million and $33.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,759,145 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

