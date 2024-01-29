Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.
About Ferrellgas Partners
