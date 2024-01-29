Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $140.25 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

