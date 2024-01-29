Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,058,000 after acquiring an additional 536,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

