Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,321 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $183.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $184.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

