Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

