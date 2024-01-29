Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

