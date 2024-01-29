Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,177 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $201.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

