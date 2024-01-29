Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

