Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

