FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FARO

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 654,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.