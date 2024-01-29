Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
