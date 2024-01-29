Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

