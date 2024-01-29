Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.450-22.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.98. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $617.35 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

