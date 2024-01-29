F M Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $167.95. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

