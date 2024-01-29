Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

