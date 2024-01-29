Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,228 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $61,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

