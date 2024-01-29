Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $77.46. 1,600,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

