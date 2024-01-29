Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

