Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 198,963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 616,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

