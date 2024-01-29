Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

