Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. 891,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,379. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

