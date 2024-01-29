Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $425.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,918,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,581,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average of $380.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

