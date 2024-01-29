Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,109 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.99. 885,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

