Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

