Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $66.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.