Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 29th (AAL, ABBV, ALVO, BEAM, BLDR, CCCC, CL, COF, DLTR, EOLS)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $153.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

