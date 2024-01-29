Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 29th (AAL, ABBV, ALVO, BEAM, BLDR, CCCC, CL, COF, DLTR, EOLS)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 29th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $153.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.