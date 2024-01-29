Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 195 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

CSL stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.