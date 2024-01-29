Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 118 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.91. 1,152,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

