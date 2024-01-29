Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 735,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $205,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,805 shares of company stock valued at $359,034,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.95. 1,034,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $285.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

