Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.48. 96,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

