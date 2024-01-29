Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,104 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY remained flat at $75.15 on Monday. 428,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

