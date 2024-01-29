Equitable Trust Co. Buys 360 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 219.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 580,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $118,294,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.34. 212,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,025. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.