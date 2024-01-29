Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $810.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

