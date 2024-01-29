Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.