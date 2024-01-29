Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 15.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 107.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in ENI by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE E opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

